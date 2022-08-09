Mecklenburg Co. detention officer arrested for giving cellphone, tobacco products to inmate, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco products to an inmate at the county’s jail.

Detention Officer Goodwin Stuppard was arrested and fired Tuesday, just one day after another employee was fired for giving an inmate a cellphone.

Deputies say Stuppard had been with the department since 2015.

They also say an investigation started after they received a tip that Stuppard was smuggling items in. During the investigation, Stuppard is said to have admitted to giving tobacco products and charging a cellphone before giving it back to an inmate.

“We take all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” said MCSO Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Mr. Stuppard’s actions are a violation of the law he swore to uphold. Terminating a staff member is never an easy decision but all employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct.”

