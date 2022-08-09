NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mecklenburg Co. detention officer arrested for giving cellphone, tobacco products to inmate, authorities say

The arrest comes one day after another employee was fired and arrested for giving a cellphone to an inmate.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco products to an inmate at the county’s jail.

Detention Officer Goodwin Stuppard was arrested and fired Tuesday, just one day after another employee was fired for giving an inmate a cellphone.

READ ALSO: Employee at Meck. Co jail arrested for giving cell phone to inmate

Deputies say Stuppard had been with the department since 2015.

They also say an investigation started after they received a tip that Stuppard was smuggling items in. During the investigation, Stuppard is said to have admitted to giving tobacco products and charging a cellphone before giving it back to an inmate.

“We take all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” said MCSO Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Mr. Stuppard’s actions are a violation of the law he swore to uphold. Terminating a staff member is never an easy decision but all employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music
Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music
Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music
New Indy Containerboard has sparked thousands of complaints about a smell residents say is...
Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit against odorous York County paper mill
Elizabeth Bailey arrest
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape