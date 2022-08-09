Man faces long list of charges after chase with law enforcement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase with law enforcement resulted in a long list of charges for a man in Rowan County on Monday.

More details are expected to be released today, but on Monday deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Shawn Terry, 47, with injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to heed for light or siren, and driving with license revoked due to impairment.

Terry was apprehended at Oak Breeze Drive near Mooresville Road just after 1:00 p.m.

Bond was set at $20,000. Terry was given a court date on Wednesday.

