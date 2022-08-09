NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary

Kannapolis Couple married
Kannapolis Couple married(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owen and Gertrude Adcock live in Kannapolis. Tomorrow they’ll celebrate their 75th anniversary. As in, married together for 75 years. The day after, Owen turns 98. In November, Gertrude will turn 94.

They’ve lived in the same house in Kannapolis for 66 years. It’s important to post about this tonight in the off-chance tomorrow morning is slammed and the post gets postponed… these two need to be shouted from mountaintops, so putting their story out tonight feels right and good.

”Our family started with two people who never gave up on each other,” wrote their granddaughter Tonya Goodyear. “We’ve now grown to 32 family members. We are blessed beyond measure to have them, and the example they set for us.”

It’s certainly a reason to celebrate. It’s also a bit of unchartered territory. This week the family is moving Owen and Gertrude into assisted living.

”My grandfather fell on Valentine’s Day this year,” Tonya said. “He broke his hip, which was only his second broken bone in his life. But because he’s 98, that means he spends most of his time in a wheelchair. My grandmother also now has Alzheimer’s and is mostly confined to a wheelchair. My Aunt is 70 is their primary caretaker, and she’s 70 and has had some struggles while caring for them (She beat breast cancer, had a broken hip, and a torn rotator cuff.) They require just a little more care than she can give now, so as a family we decided assisted living would be best.”

Tonya made it clear: She’s not complaining. She said as a family they are moving along and despite everything, are doing better than most.

”Again, my grandparents inspire us and teach us all the time,” she said. “We are blessed to have them and appreciate every single person who helps, in any kind of way, with both of them.”

And… does anyone recognize this story? With a few slight changes?

“First time I wrote you about my grandparents was five years ago on this same night, right before their anniversary,” Tonya said. “Then it was 70-years of marriage. You wrote about them and it was awesome to see. I truly hope to email you again in five more years about these special people we all love so much!”

Happy anniversary, Owen and Gertrude, and a happy early birthday for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie, family ‘relieved’
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.

Latest News

Mitchell McElwain
First of its kind mental-wellness house for kids with childhood trauma and pediatric illness, now open in Charlotte
Battle of the cheapest gas prices in Shelby
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Holden Prater is being credited with getting a man off a bridge.
Lincoln County deputy credited with saving man from jumping from bridge into river
Judd Gray
Judd Gray, his fantastic book drive and upcoming open heart surgery