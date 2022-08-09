NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm

Deputies escorted the fallen K9’s body to Bluewater Bay Animal Hospital following the accident. (Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICEVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Florida died in a car accident Sunday evening.

The Niceville Police Department confirmed the death of K-9 Blue in a statement.

Blue’s handler, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson, was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office escorted the fallen K-9′s body to Bluewater Bay Animal Hospital following the accident. Deputies laid an American flag over Blue’s body and carried him inside the animal hospital while other deputies lined the parking lot and saluted Blue.

K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.(Niceville Police Department)

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said carrying the fallen K9 officer was “an honor” and was a show of “love, honor, and respect for his service to the community.”

“We are so incredibly thankful his handler is going to be okay – but we know his heart is heavy, as is ours – with the loss of his devoted partner,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

The Niceville Police Department thanked the sheriff’s office for their commitment to honoring Blue.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Officials have not yet provided further details on the crash.

Niceville is located just north of Destin and Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Tuesday’s auction came after the complex went into foreclosure earlier this year.
Epicentre auction ends with no higher bids against lender