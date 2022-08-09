NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

The juvenile faces a charge for the pursuit, as well as a weapons charge.
The juvenile faces a charge for the pursuit, as well as a weapons charge.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.

The deputy began to purse the Chevrolet Cruze southbound on I-85. According to the report, the driver was traveling more than 90 miles-an-hour when he suddenly slowed and swerved right, driving off the interstate and onto the Peach Orchard Road exit.

The deputy followed the driver, who then drove through the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road near Hader St. The juvenile then drove back to I-85 as another deputy took up the pursuit.

The chase continued until the juvenile crashed the Chevy into another car near the Mount Hope Church Rd. overpass.

Deputies called for EMS to come to the scene. Both the juvenile and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital to be assessed and treated for any injuries.

While the juvenile was at the hospital, deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charge of felony flee to elude arrest. The juvenile was charged at the magistrate’s office after being released from the hospital. After being charged, the juvenile was released to his parents.

Deputies say that while searching the Cruze, they discovered a loaded Springfield .40 caliber handgun in the front passenger area of the car. The juvenile was charged on a juvenile petition for possession of the weapon.

According to the report, the Chevy Cruze was towed from the scene. The juvenile said that the car belonged to his brother.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

