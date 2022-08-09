NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize

He bought his ticket online.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Shindler bought his ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.

READ ALSO: Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and had the choice of receiving $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5,750,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $4.08 million.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life tickets are $2 and drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For more information, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

A mother and her young son were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Monday, North Carolina...
Mother and son killed, father seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. wreck
Tuesday’s auction came after the complex went into foreclosure earlier this year.
Epicentre auction ends with no higher bids against lender
Fanisha Locke has an Aug. 15 first appearance date.
Charlotte woman charged with providing contraband to Alexander Co. inmate
The juvenile faces a charge for the pursuit, as well as a weapons charge.
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85