Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Shindler bought his ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and had the choice of receiving $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5,750,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $4.08 million.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life tickets are $2 and drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For more information, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

