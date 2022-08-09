NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First of its kind mental-wellness house for kids with childhood trauma and pediatric illness, now open in Charlotte

Mitchell McElwain
Mitchell McElwain(Meg McElwain)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Excited for what you see here.

This is a room. In a house. In Uptown. The house was built with one goal in mind: Help local Charlotte families.

The House is “Mitchell’s House.” It’s in existence because of a boy named Mitchell Bays Turner, and his powerhouse of a mom, Meg McElwain. The house is in an extension of Mitchell’s Fund, a local non-profit trying to improve the mental well-being of children (and their families!) who have experienced childhood trauma.

This past February, the Fund opened Mitchell’s House to provide counseling and play therapy services to sick children with a terminal or life-threatening diagnosis… or to their siblings… or to their parents/legal guardians… regardless of ability to pay.

All-encompassing. Helping the family, because when a child is sick, it’s not just the child who is impacted.

That’s a fact Meg knows well.

Her baby was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2012 at 3-months old. He was given 40% chance of survival. That same year, Meg established Mitchell’s Fund. Sadly, after two intense years of chemotherapy and hospital visits, Mitchell died in 2014.

Since then, Meg has been helping other families through this Fund. This House is its first non-profit counseling center.

Think it’s pretty remarkable that our city has a cause-focused mainly on the mental well-being of those impacted by pediatric illness.

If you think Mitchell’s House could help you or your family, Meg says you just need to fill out a brief application. You can find it at www.mitchellsfund.org. Or, call Mitchell’s House at 704-980-8681. She says each client is granted four sessions to start; after the third session, the licensed professional counselors should have enough therapeutic data to determine next steps and a plan.

And... FYI... Meg didn’t ask me to write any of this. What she’s doing is a remarkable gift to the community and my bet is that many of you connected to amazing #MollysKids, know families and individuals who could benefit. The specific address is 428 E. 4th Street across from the Charlotte Transportation Center, so accessible by CATS Bus or Lynx Rail. A parking lot is also next door.

Can’t wait to see the impact this house makes and how Mitchell’s spirit—and his mom who I respect greatly—continue to impact our community.

-Molly

PS: Couple pictures of Mitchell below in comments.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie, family ‘relieved’
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.

Latest News

Kannapolis Couple married
Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary
Battle of the cheapest gas prices in Shelby
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
WylieRae Henson
Meet Mooresville’s WylieRae Henson. A 3-year-old fighting a brain tumor.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Holden Prater is being credited with getting a man off a bridge.
Lincoln County deputy credited with saving man from jumping from bridge into river