First Alert: Widespread storms likely Thursday after typical summertime pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I anticipate very few changes to the overall weather pattern through the midweek period, and so the next two afternoons will top out in the lower 90s with a few storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours.

Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday

First Alert: Thursday may bring widespread storms

Cooler and more comfortable for the weekend

Get set for another hot & humid day around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up late this afternoon, with the best chance in the mountains (70%), tapering down to a 30% around the Piedmont. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LRNBzTBnli — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 9, 2022

Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will flare up again this afternoon & evening around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. The best chance will be in the mountains, but there's about a 30% around CLT & the Piedmont. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8KAUsSACZK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 9, 2022

First Alert: A cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the low 60s (even some 50s in outlying areas). This as lower dewpoints work in for the upcoming weekend as well, making for comfortable outdoor conditions.

FIRST ALERT: Isolated thunderstorms around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today & Wednesday before coverage ramps up on Thursday in advance of a major cold front. Cooler conditions with lower humidity to follow Friday & over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NPAaDIUnJ4 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 9, 2022

Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the central Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, and a tropical depression or storm could form by late-week.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

