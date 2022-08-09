NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Widespread storms likely Thursday after typical summertime pattern

Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I anticipate very few changes to the overall weather pattern through the midweek period, and so the next two afternoons will top out in the lower 90s with a few storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours.

  • Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday
  • First Alert: Thursday may bring widespread storms
  • Cooler and more comfortable for the weekend

First Alert: A cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the low 60s (even some 50s in outlying areas). This as lower dewpoints work in for the upcoming weekend as well, making for comfortable outdoor conditions.

Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the central Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, and a tropical depression or storm could form by late-week.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

