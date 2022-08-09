First Alert Thursday, with strong storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will be the main threats. Cooler temperatures and drier air develops for Friday and the weekend.

Scattered storms for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Thursday: Rain and storm coverage increases.

Warm and pleasant weather for Friday and the weekend.

Isolated storms are expected to taper off this evening, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Another round of scattered storms will be possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures staying in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday will be our best chance for rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. With any storms that develop, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail are also possible. Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The Panthers Fan Fest is happening Thursday evening, with temperatures expected in the lower 80s, with scattered storms. With the chance for storms, lightning could delay or be a factor for evening activities.

A reinforcing shot of milder and drier air moves into the Carolinas on Friday, with upper 80s expected through the weekend. A few isolated rain showers are possible for Friday, with dry conditions expected for the weekend.

Another chance for isolated to scattered storms develop early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s, with mid-70s in the mountains.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring a disorganized band of showers and storms off the coast of Africa, in the Eastern Atlantic, that could develop into a tropical depression later this week. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

