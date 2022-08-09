Epicentre auction Tuesday could name new owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte could soon be under new ownership with an auction scheduled Tuesday morning.

The complex which was once the heart of nightlife in Uptown will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

This is after the complex went into foreclosure earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic and violent crime in the area drove away both businesses and customers.

“I used to work at Red Eye Diner and it was a fight every night,” remembered Charlotte native Adrian Hackett.

Related: What’s next for the Epicentre?

In the meantime, the Epicentre has only a handful of tenants keeping it afloat.

“Business has been very hit or miss,” explained Kishla Jones-Gibbs, a manager of World of Beer, one of the last tenants standing.

She hopes a new owner will bring more business into the area.

“I just hope that these places, we can get people in, people that actually can rent these spaces that are empty...and just kind of get it back to where it used to be,” she said.

The auction has been pushed back twice already earlier this year. WBTV will be on your side as we follow the auction.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.