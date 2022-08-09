Epicentre auction ends with no higher bids against lender

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The twice-delayed auction for the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte was held Tuesday morning.

Attorney James Pulliam, who is representing the lender, said the bid for the property - once the heart of uptown nightlife - was set at $95 million by the lender. No higher bids were offered.

Potential buyers will have 10 days to bid a minimum of 5% over the minimum upset bid of $95 million, the attorney said. He added it will go back to the lender if there is no higher bid and the $95 million would be accepted.

Tuesday’s auction came after the complex went into foreclosure earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic and violent crime in the area drove away both businesses and customers.

Last June, the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan before the property went into receivership.

“I used to work at Red Eye Diner and it was a fight every night,” remembered Charlotte native Adrian Hackett.

In the meantime, the Epicentre has only a handful of tenants keeping it afloat.

“Business has been very hit or miss,” explained Kishla Jones-Gibbs, a manager of World of Beer, one of the last tenants standing.

She hopes a new owner will bring more business into the area.

“I just hope that these places, we can get people in, people that actually can rent these spaces that are empty...and just kind of get it back to where it used to be,” she said.

