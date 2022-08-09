Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County.

According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376.

With that growth, comes new developments.

Right now a portion of Main Street in downtown Huntersville is shut down to allow for infrastructure work and upgrades to create an alternative route relieving traffic on nearby roads.

That relief will be critical, as more projects get the green light to break ground downtown.

The road closures are already impacting businesses. Main Street Coffee and Coworking is a lot less busy these days.

“Our sales have gone down so much, so much,” barista Carson York told WBTV.

York said people are avoiding the area and therefore avoiding their storefront.

“Going around all these road closures, parking all the way down there, walking over here, it’s just not as worth it to them,” she said.

Construction on the Huntersville Town Center will break ground soon, bringing 134 apartments, 41 townhomes, 11 single-family homes and 11,000 square feet of non-residential space to downtown.

“The idea is to have folks that can work, live and play in the downtown area and not have to travel,” Town of Huntersville Assistant Planning Director Brian Richards said.

The project caused controversy when it was presented in 2020 and prompted thousands of residents to sign a petition against it.

Richards said it got the final approval Tuesday morning. It’s one of several housing developments planned in the area.

99 townhomes are also coming to Huntersville-Concord Rd. in a project down as Vermillion Front.

Another 292 apartments, 49 townhomes and 70,000 square feet of non-residential space is coming to the next phase of a project called Vermillion Village on N. Church St.

On top of that, the popular Birkdale Village is also undergoing renovations.

According to a spokesperson for North American Properties, new concepts including Foxcroft Wine Co., The Good Wurst Co., Warby Parker, Beck on Broad, Cosmo Gypsy, Icebox Cryotherapy and Morelia Gourmet Paletas are joining the shopping center.

York understands the need for more housing and drawing more people to downtown, but she hopes it moves quickly.

“It’s hard for people when there are road closures,” she said. “They find another place to go.”

Richards said the Main Street project will be done in the next 18 months.

