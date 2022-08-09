NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte woman charged with providing contraband to Alexander Co. inmate

Evidence was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman was arrested after allegedly supplying an inmate with drugs via the mail.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in reference to a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances to inmates via mail.

Following an investigation and analysis of the seized materials, 51-year-old Fanisha Locke, of Charlotte, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of felony providing contraband to an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an Aug. 15 first appearance date in Alexander County District Court, authorities said.

