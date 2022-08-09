NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems

This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to be a new home on Irwin Avenue in Charlotte.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new-build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.

The contractor, Chris Bradshaw and his company R-Cubed Charlotte Investment Group, which also goes by City View Terraces, were foreclosed on by the lender for the project. Court records show Bradshaw placed the winning bid at the foreclosure auction but failed to pay the money to secure the property.

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year.

Now, neighbors on Irwin say the property poses a danger.

“There’s walls leaning on the property, there’s children that come and play on the site because it’s abandoned,” Thomas Blue told WBTV.

“There’s a deep hole that’s 8-foot deep at the back of the property. It’s filled with water. That’s not just a drowning hazard, but a mosquito hazard.”

As WBTV previously reported, R-Cubed was foreclosed on because the lender claimed Bradshaw wasn’t making payments on the money he borrowed to build the project.

But new court records show Bradshaw wasn’t willing to give up.

According to court records, Bradshaw’s company R-Cubed submitted the high bid for the property at the foreclosure auction. R-Cubed and Bradshaw paid the deposit but it’s going back to auction again after he wasn’t able to pay the full amount.

As uncertainty over the property continues to mount, Blue fears it will never improve because of the trail of problems left behind by Bradshaw.

“One of the bad things about it is he has so many liens against against him that some of them predate and will carry over,” Blue said.

That’s only a small piece of the pie involving Bradshaw’s companies and properties.

Local code enforcement is investigating violations on Irwin and Julia Maulden Pl, properties that Bradshaw started to build on but lost when he had to hand them over to a vendor to settle hundreds-of-thousands of unpaid bills. The code cases on Julia Maulden were closed on July 25th and city records show the reported problems were fixed.

As WBTV reported two weeks ago, prospective buyers who were under contract with Bradshaw at Julia Maulden Pl now have to negotiate with the new company to buy their home.

“We simply wanted to buy a house and next thing you know we’re dealing with the company that loaned all of the material to the building,” City View customer Bill Hughes said.

Bradshaw’s realtor license has been revoked and his contractor license is invalid. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says there will be a hearing regarding complaints made against Bradshaw at their September hearing.

We asked Blue if there should be more communication between local and state authorities so that problem projects like this get shutdown sooner.

“First off, it was WBTV that pointed out the fact that he doesn’t have a valid contractor’s license anymore,” Blue said.

“Should there be a process that when somebody license it’s not renewed that the county knows about it? In a perfect world, yes.”

WBTV has previously reported on issues with contractors Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement failed to catch. In 2019, county officials told WBTV they were working on new software that would make it easier to identify patterns of problems with a single contractor.

In an email to WBTV, Mecklenburg county officials said that their permitting system allows them to receive “automatic notice of any invalid, suspended or revoked licenses. If a contractor attempts to pull a permit that requires a valid license, our system will not allow the permit to be issued if the license is not in active status.”

WBTV asked Mecklenburg County whether the system worked for Bradshaw’s projects on Irwin and Julia Maulden. A spokesperson said that their system, which was upgraded after WBTV previously highlighted communication issues, notifies code enforcement if a contractor no longer has a valid license when applying for a permit. However, code enforcement did not confirm that the system notifies them of contractors with invalid or suspended licenses who currently have active projects.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

CMS superintendent addressing teacher vacancies
CMS superintendent addressing teacher vacancies
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments
Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments
A lawsuit was filed over the fatal police-involved shooting in Concord of Brandon Combs.
Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord