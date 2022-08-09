NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go

CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street.
CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for riders’ feedback on where to put a new blue line station.

They’re looking at Charlotte’s South End, a neighborhood that’s seen tremendous growth in the last several years.

CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street.

Currently, there are 26 stops on the light rail, but there isn’t one between the New Bern station and the stop at East/West Boulevard, which is about a half a mile away.

In September of last year, Charlotte City Council approved nearly $2 million dollars to design the new stop.

CATS officials will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on their YouTube page to get feedback from those who live and work in this area.

There is also an in-person meeting Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Urban Design Center, located at 1507 Camden Road in Charlotte.

This project has been in the works for nearly four years and the city council is expected to take a final vote later this month.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crews were called to a deadly crash at Interstate 85 North and Graham Street Monday morning.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

Latest News

Gregory Shawn Terry was charged.
Man faces long list of charges after chase with law enforcement
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February. His mother is...
Mother set to file lawsuit after former Concord officer kills son
At least two cars were involved in a deadly overnight crash in east Charlotte.
One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
Mother set to file lawsuit after former Concord officer kills son