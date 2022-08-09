CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for riders’ feedback on where to put a new blue line station.

They’re looking at Charlotte’s South End, a neighborhood that’s seen tremendous growth in the last several years.

CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street.

Currently, there are 26 stops on the light rail, but there isn’t one between the New Bern station and the stop at East/West Boulevard, which is about a half a mile away.

In September of last year, Charlotte City Council approved nearly $2 million dollars to design the new stop.

CATS officials will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on their YouTube page to get feedback from those who live and work in this area.

There is also an in-person meeting Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Urban Design Center, located at 1507 Camden Road in Charlotte.

This project has been in the works for nearly four years and the city council is expected to take a final vote later this month.

