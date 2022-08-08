NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

West Charlotte High soccer coach resigns amidst Title IX investigation, district says

He’s the second West Charlotte High School coach placed under investigation by the district in the last several weeks.
By Courtney Cole and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A coach at West Charlotte High School has resigned after a Title IX report was filed following an incident at the school, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Ryan Copeland coached soccer at West Charlotte High and had been with the district since August 2011.

Copeland resigned on July 22, CMS staff said. They added the Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about the incident, and all Title IX procedures were followed.

District officials said they couldn’t comment further on personnel matters.

The district’s Title IX task force was announced in August 2021 in the wake of scrutiny over how CMS handles reported rapes and sexual assaults.

Copeland is the second West Charlotte High School coach placed under investigation by the district in the last several weeks.

CMS confirmed the school’s head football coach, Sam Greiner, was suspended on July 26 with pay.

Related: West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

Greiner’s suspension comes months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes

Latest News

Joshua Luke Jones, 33, was charged. He made a first appearance in court on Friday.
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
Built in 1936, Enochville Elementary served the community for 85 years.
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County