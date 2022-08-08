West Charlotte High soccer coach resigns amidst Title IX investigation, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A coach at West Charlotte High School has resigned after a Title IX report was filed following an incident at the school, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Ryan Copeland coached soccer at West Charlotte High and had been with the district since August 2011.

Copeland resigned on July 22, CMS staff said. They added the Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about the incident, and all Title IX procedures were followed.

District officials said they couldn’t comment further on personnel matters.

The district’s Title IX task force was announced in August 2021 in the wake of scrutiny over how CMS handles reported rapes and sexual assaults.

Copeland is the second West Charlotte High School coach placed under investigation by the district in the last several weeks.

CMS confirmed the school’s head football coach, Sam Greiner, was suspended on July 26 with pay.

Greiner’s suspension comes months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.

