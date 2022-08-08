NC DHHS Flu
Transitioning to kindergarten: How to get your youngster ready for the classroom

This time next week, the kids will be back in school in South Carolina.
There are a lot of families out there getting ready to send their kindergarteners off to school for the first time.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This time next week, the kids will be back in school in South Carolina.

North Carolina won’t be too far behind; most students will be back in the classroom by Aug. 29.

There are a lot of families out there getting ready to send their kindergarteners off to school for the first time.

Dr. Mary-Margaret Kantor is the chief early education officer with Smart Start of Mecklenburg County/MECK Pre-K. She talked to us about getting the kids ready for the classroom.

