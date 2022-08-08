NC DHHS Flu
Spotty thunderstorms expected during Monday afternoon, evening hours

Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be an extension of the weekend weather pattern with hot conditions and afternoon/evening storms.

  • Today: Hot/scattered storms
  • First Alert Thursday: Storms likely
  • A slight cool down by end of the week

Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the region for today with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours! The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s.

We should see a repeat on Tuesday with afternoon clouds and spotty thunderstorms throughout the day. High temperatures will linger in the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday with high temperatures staying hot in the low 90s.

The best chance for more widespread storms will come Thursday as a cold front moves in. This will be a concern for Panthers Fan Fest!

After the cold front moves off, drier and slightly cooler weather will take over with high temperatures dropping to the mid-80s for the weekend and lower humidity!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of the week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

