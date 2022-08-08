NC DHHS Flu
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

