Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property

Built in 1936, Enochville Elementary served the community for 85 years.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education will discuss the sale of the Enochville Elementary School property today during the regularly scheduled meeting.

Piedmont Baptist Church has offered the BOE $600,000 for the property.

In October 2020, the BOE made the decision to close Enochville and Faith schools, citing high maintenance costs and low enrollment.

“Faith and Enochville, when you have numbers in the 200 range for students in an elementary school, that’s extremely small,” said Associate Superintendent Anthony Vann at the time. “We have 5000 empty seats across our district and for us that’s huge. 5000 empty seats is a lot of space that we are not utilizing.”

Enochville elementary was built in 1936,

The BOE meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Wallace Educational Forum. The meeting can also be viewed remotely at vimeo.com/rssboe.

