Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child.

According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.

The mother said she told Jones to leave the house and that she was calling law enforcement.

Jones was charged with one count of felony taking indecent liberties with children. He was jailed under a bond of $25,000.

