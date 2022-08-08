NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)

As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and doing better, but officials haven’t said whether they’ve been able to talk to her about what happened yet.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods.
WATCH: Jewelry robbers make off with more than $2 million in goods
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, 2019. Fetty...
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
Zachary Sample, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery after police say he sexually...
Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 3 women, police say