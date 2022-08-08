One killed following motorcycle collision in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle collision on Sunday afternoon in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane at approximately 3:29 p.m.

Troopers say the Ford was traveling east on Lesslie Highway when the motorcycle attempted to pass it in a no-passing zone. The Ford attempted to turn into a private drive and was struck by the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. A 6-year-old passenger was not injured.

Officials have not yet released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator.

The incident remains under investigation.

