NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One killed following motorcycle collision in York County

The incident happened on Lesslie Highway on Sunday afternoon.
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in York County on Sunday.
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in York County on Sunday.(ARC Images)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle collision on Sunday afternoon in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane at approximately 3:29 p.m.

Troopers say the Ford was traveling east on Lesslie Highway when the motorcycle attempted to pass it in a no-passing zone. The Ford attempted to turn into a private drive and was struck by the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. A 6-year-old passenger was not injured.

Officials have not yet released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: ‘Uptick’ in motorcycle accidents in York County, troopers patrolling the area

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Battle of the cheapest gas prices in Shelby
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Students and families dealing with safety concerns ahead of return to school
Many teachers, students and families are concerned with safety ahead of the return to school.
Students and families dealing with safety concerns ahead of return to school
A limb fell from a large tree on Mahaley Ave. in Salisbury. In Richfield, a tree fell onto a...
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
The "Please Don't Destroy" trio films a comedy in Charlotte.
5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year