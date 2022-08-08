Medic: One person seriously injured after being found shot on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after being found shot on I-485, Medic says.

Medic responded to the scene sometime around 12:30 p.m. near Brookshire Blvd. It’s uncertain whether the victim was shot on the interstate or elsewhere.

Related: One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

Medic says the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.