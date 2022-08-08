NC DHHS Flu
Medic: One person seriously injured after being found shot on I-485

I-485 crash near Brookshire
I-485 crash near Brookshire(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after being found shot on I-485, Medic says.

Medic responded to the scene sometime around 12:30 p.m. near Brookshire Blvd. It’s uncertain whether the victim was shot on the interstate or elsewhere.

Medic says the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

