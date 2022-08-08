Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday shooting that also injured a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department, were working to locate the homicide suspect wanted out of Charlotte.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was located in Clemmons, and around 8:12 a.m. Friday, that suspect and law enforcement exchanged gunfire.

Weah was pronounced dead at the scene and one officer suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed the injured officer was not with CMPD.

According to the SBI, four Greensboro Police officers and one CMPD officer fired shots during the exchange.

State agents continue to investigate the shooting. According to the department, CMPD Internal Affairs will also conduct a simultaneous, parallel investigation.

