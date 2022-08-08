NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified

According to the SBI, four Greensboro Police officers and one CMPD officer fired shots during the exchange.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday shooting that also injured a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department, were working to locate the homicide suspect wanted out of Charlotte.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was located in Clemmons, and around 8:12 a.m. Friday, that suspect and law enforcement exchanged gunfire.

Weah was pronounced dead at the scene and one officer suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed the injured officer was not with CMPD.

According to the SBI, four Greensboro Police officers and one CMPD officer fired shots during the exchange.

Related: CMPD officer fired shots in shooting that killed suspect, injured officer in Forsyth Co.

State agents continue to investigate the shooting. According to the department, CMPD Internal Affairs will also conduct a simultaneous, parallel investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes

Latest News

Crews have responded to a deadly crash on I-85 North at Graham Street Monday morning.
Deadly multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
A second West Charlotte High coach has been placed under investigation by the school district.
West Charlotte High soccer coach resigns amidst Title IX investigation, district says
Joshua Luke Jones, 33, was charged. He made a first appearance in court on Friday.
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
Built in 1936, Enochville Elementary served the community for 85 years.
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property