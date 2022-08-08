Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex off McClintock Road, which is between Independence Boulevard and Central Avenue.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw a lot of police out there around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the ankle and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on any suspects or what the robber made off with.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.