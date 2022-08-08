NC DHHS Flu
Kevin Harvick ends 65-race drought with 6th win at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple...
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Larry Lage (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks.

Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought that lasted nearly nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

The No. 4 Ford pulled away from Bubba Wallace and the rest the field following a restart with 35 laps to go.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took advantage of clean air, helping him coast to his 59th victory.

Wallace finished second in his No. 23 Toyota followed by Denny Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota.

