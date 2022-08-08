Kevin Harvick ends 65-race drought with 6th win at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks.

Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought that lasted nearly nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

The No. 4 Ford pulled away from Bubba Wallace and the rest the field following a restart with 35 laps to go.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took advantage of clean air, helping him coast to his 59th victory.

Wallace finished second in his No. 23 Toyota followed by Denny Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota.

