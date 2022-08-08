NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Typical summertime pattern before Thursday’s chance for widespread storms

Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.
Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I anticipate very few changes to the overall weather pattern through the midweek period, and so the next few afternoons will top out near 90 degrees with a few storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours.

  • Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday
  • First Alert: Thursday may bring widespread storms
  • Cooler and more comfortable for the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.

A First Alert is declared for Thursday, as a cold front will move in, bringing us our next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the low 60s (even some 50s in outlying areas). This as lower dewpoints work in for the upcoming weekend as well, making for comfortable outdoor conditions.

Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, and a tropical depression or storm could form by midweek.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Battle of the cheapest gas prices in Shelby
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump

Latest News

Built in 1936, Enochville Elementary served the community for 85 years.
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County
Police say a man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex.
Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say
Gas prices in Charlotte have declined for the eighth straight week.
Charlotte gas prices fall 10 cents over past week