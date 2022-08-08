First Alert: Typical summertime pattern before Thursday’s chance for widespread storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I anticipate very few changes to the overall weather pattern through the midweek period, and so the next few afternoons will top out near 90 degrees with a few storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours.

Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday

First Alert: Thursday may bring widespread storms

Cooler and more comfortable for the weekend

Around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, not much change in the forecast, today will look & feel a lot like yesterday & tomorrow too...hot, humid, 30% of a cooling late-day storm #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SqGdxpiHm6 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 8, 2022

Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.

A First Alert is declared for Thursday, as a cold front will move in, bringing us our next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances around #CLT & the @wbtv_news looks typical for early August, just spotty, late-day stuff with the best chance in the mountains. Best chance for widespread comes Thursday, as cold front blow thru, substantially lowering our weekend rain chances. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vTj0Giy1CP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 8, 2022

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the low 60s (even some 50s in outlying areas). This as lower dewpoints work in for the upcoming weekend as well, making for comfortable outdoor conditions.

A nice break! The extended forecast calls for cooler than normal temperatures later this week into early next week. The air mass behind Thursday's stormy cold front will make for a nice weekend around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ZFaN4a9C1D — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 8, 2022

Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, and a tropical depression or storm could form by midweek.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

