First Alert: Typical summertime pattern before Thursday’s chance for widespread storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I anticipate very few changes to the overall weather pattern through the midweek period, and so the next few afternoons will top out near 90 degrees with a few storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours.
- Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday
- First Alert: Thursday may bring widespread storms
- Cooler and more comfortable for the weekend
Patchy fog will be possible as skies clear at night and lows fall back to near 70 degrees.
A First Alert is declared for Thursday, as a cold front will move in, bringing us our next best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the low 60s (even some 50s in outlying areas). This as lower dewpoints work in for the upcoming weekend as well, making for comfortable outdoor conditions.
Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, and a tropical depression or storm could form by midweek.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
