First Alert for Thursday, with higher chances for storms

Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours!
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated storms are possible for Tuesday, with scattered storms for Wednesday and Thursday, as a cold front approaches and moves across the Carolinas. Cooler temperatures and drier air develops for Friday and the weekend.

  • Isolated storms for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90s.
  • First Alert Thursday: Cold front brings a better chance for storms.
  • Drier and comfortable weather develops for Friday and the weekend.

Isolated storms are expected to taper off this evening, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Tuesday will be another hot and muggy day, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. Isolated, late day storms are possible for the piedmont, with scattered storms expected for the mountains.

7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

Another round of scattered storms will be possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures staying in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday will be our best chance for rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. With any storms that develop, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail are also possible.

A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas on Friday, with upper 80s expected through the weekend. A few isolated rain showers are possible for Friday, with dry conditions expected for the weekend.

First Alert Radar and Satellite(WBTV)

Tropical Update: A disorganized band of showers and storms has developed off the coast of Africa, in the Eastern Atlantic, and could develop into a tropical depression later this week. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay tuned to more updates in your WBTV Forecast this week.

