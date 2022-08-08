Deadly multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

