NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Deadly multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from homes.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from clients’ homes

Latest News

A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on Friday in Forsyth...
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A second West Charlotte High coach has been placed under investigation by the school district.
West Charlotte High soccer coach resigns amidst Title IX investigation, district says
Joshua Luke Jones, 33, was charged. He made a first appearance in court on Friday.
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
Built in 1936, Enochville Elementary served the community for 85 years.
Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to consider sale of Enochville Elementary property