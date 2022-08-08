Charlotte gas prices fall 10 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 10.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.86 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the eighth straight week of declines.

The price is 29 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.57 a gallon on Aug. 8, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 51.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 96.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.39 per gallon as of Aug. 7 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.

The price of diesel has fallen 13.1 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.14 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.73, down 13.4 cents from last week’s $3.86 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

