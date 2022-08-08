NC DHHS Flu
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

