Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

A limb fell from a large tree on Mahaley Ave. in Salisbury. In Richfield, a tree fell onto a house.
A limb fell from a large tree on Mahaley Ave. in Salisbury. In Richfield, a tree fell onto a house.(Submitted photo/American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness.

The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm damage. A large tree fell on top of the house on River Road in Richfield. No injuries were reported, but damage to the home was significant.

In Salisbury, a limb fell from a large tree on Mahaley Avenue.

“I heard the crash,” said Ashley Shoaf. “Bays and I ran outside. Good citizens in three vehicles, about five folks, stopped to assist.”

Ashley says she and Bays were “toiling with the nearly unsurmountable task of moving a fallen, huge limb.”  

The Shoafs praised ‘Tracy,’ her son, and “all other good citizens for their conscientiousness.”

