Hundreds more flights delayed this weekend due to weather, staffing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight weekend, several hundred flights have been delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to Flight Aware, nearly 500 flights were delayed coming in or out of Charlotte last Sunday.

Today, that count has reached nearly 600 - the most of any airport in the United States. About 50 more were canceled.

A Flight Aware spokesperson said that most of the delays have been caused by weather and staffing shortages.

The spokesperson said that all airlines have been affected.

Across the country, more than 6,000 flights have been delayed on Saturday.

It’s the latest rash of delays in a summer filled with long lines and frustrated passengers.

Related: Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled coming in and out of Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.