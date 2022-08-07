Hot conditions to linger over next few days before temperatures cool off later in week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have a hot and humid to start the week before big changes in the forecast by next weekend.

Typical summertime pattern through Wednesday.

First Alert: Best chance of rain Thursday.

Cold front brings “cooler” and more comfortable conditions to the area next weekend.

It’s been a hot and humid end to the weekend with several spots picking up heavy rain from pop-up storms. Anticipate scattered storms through sunset before drier conditions work in overnight.

Rain chances over the next five days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will drop in to the low 70s with patchy, dense fog possible. The next few afternoons will top out in the low 90s with a few storms possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front moves overhead as we approach the end of the work week, bringing us our next best chance for rain on Thursday. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 80s, and morning lows could drop as low as the mid 60s! This comes as lower dewpoints work in next weekend.

Tropical Update: There is now a 40% chance of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean within the next five days. A tropical depression could from around the middle to end of the upcoming work week. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

