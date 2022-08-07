Hall of Fame welcomes inspirational ‘Field Mouse,’ Sam Mills

NC DHHS Flu
Melanie Mills, widow of former NFL player Sam Mills poses with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Brett Martel (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The story of a 5-foot-9 NFL linebacker nicknamed Field Mouse will be featured in Canton, Ohio, this weekend when the late Sam Mills is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mills played Division III college football and was not drafted. That made his rise to stardom with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers all the more remarkable.

Jim Mora was Mills’ head coach in the USFL and in New Orleans. Mora says those who saw Mills as an overachiever missed the fact that he “was just that good.”

Mills was a Carolina assistant coach when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2003.

That season he coined the Panthers’ motto, “Keep pounding.”

