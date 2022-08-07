Cloudy start to the day with heat and storms this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more heat and afternoon/evening storms on the way.

Today: Hot/Scattered storms

First Alert Thursday: Storms likely

Slight cool down by end of the week

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Expect hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s.

High temps this week (WBTV)

Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with spotty thunderstorms throughout the day. High temperatures will near the lower 90s. Daily storm chances will continue into the work week with spotty thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Rain chances will go up midweek as a cold front approaches. The best chance for more widespread storms will come Thursday. High temperatures will stay hot through Wednesday while nearing the low to mid 90s for the day, but a slight cool down will come by the end of the week down to the upper 80s!

Have a great Sunday!

