Cloudy start to the day with heat and storms this evening

Another round of scattered storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more heat and afternoon/evening storms on the way.

  • Today: Hot/Scattered storms
  • First Alert Thursday: Storms likely
  • Slight cool down by end of the week

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Expect hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s.

High temps this week
High temps this week(WBTV)

Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with spotty thunderstorms throughout the day. High temperatures will near the lower 90s. Daily storm chances will continue into the work week with spotty thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Rain chances will go up midweek as a cold front approaches. The best chance for more widespread storms will come Thursday. High temperatures will stay hot through Wednesday while nearing the low to mid 90s for the day, but a slight cool down will come by the end of the week down to the upper 80s!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Sunday!

