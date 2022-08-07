NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Belmont Police investigating after person hit and killed while walking on roadway

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed by a vehicle Saturday night while walking on the road, the Belmont Police Department says.

Police are investigating the fatal incident that took place around 8:55 p.m.

A vehicle traveling south on Park Street collided with a pedestrian who walking in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim stayed on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Traffic Officer Alejandro Valverde at (704) 825-3792.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell, 17, has been arrested in connection with the murder of...
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Battle of the cheapest gas prices in Shelby
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Sarah Catherine Seltzer was arrested Thursday.
Charlotte woman working as nanny charged with stealing prescription pills, valuables from families

Latest News

Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
Hundreds impacted by flight delays, cancellations at Charlotte airport
Neighbors pushing for water leak to get fixed in Huntersville
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
Nearly 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, most in U.S. on Saturday