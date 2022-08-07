Belmont Police investigating after person hit and killed while walking on roadway

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed by a vehicle Saturday night while walking on the road, the Belmont Police Department says.

Police are investigating the fatal incident that took place around 8:55 p.m.

A vehicle traveling south on Park Street collided with a pedestrian who walking in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim stayed on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Traffic Officer Alejandro Valverde at (704) 825-3792.

