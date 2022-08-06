Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Two months after a 20-year-old was found dead near a fishing pier at Lake Wylie, authorities have arrested a suspect in the case.

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Zi’Quavious Jkwon La’Travis Caldwell in connection with the death of Terron Hubert in early June.

Hubert’s body was found early in the morning on June 6 on the lake shore at Quigley Park. He had been shot several times.

The sheriff’s office took Caldwell into custody on Saturday at an apartment off of Paces River Avenue in Rock Hill.

“No murder gets old, and every victim matters, that’s why our detectives worked relentlessly for countless hours to develop a suspect in this case,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “Thankfully with this development we hope the grieving family can find some rest.”

Caldwell is being charged as an adult with murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

So far, the investigation has revealed that the shooting was the result of an argument between Caldwell and Hubert. After the shooting, Caldwell took money and personal items from Hubert.

Caldwell is being held at the York County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

