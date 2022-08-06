NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Summer weather this weekend before cold front sets in

A chance of storms during the afternoon and evening can’t be ruled out.
Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to develop across the area after noon.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical summerlike weather this weekend with hot conditions and the chance for storms.

  • Weekend: Hot/Daily scattered storms
  • Midweek: Enhanced risk for storms
  • Temperatures gradually warm to the mid-90s by midweek

Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to develop across the area after noon. Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated for the afternoon and evening.

One or two of these storms could linger around the start of the Charlotte FC game. If you hear thunder or see lightning, take shelter!

Charlotte FC forecast
Charlotte FC forecast(First Alert Weather)

It’ll be a dry start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected once again across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, very hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Daily storm chances will continue into the work week with isolated thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances will go up midweek as a cold front approaches. High temperatures will stay hot through Wednesday while nearing 94° for the day, but a slight cool down will come by the end of the week down to the upper 80s!

Rain chances over the next five days
Rain chances over the next five days(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has been labelled a 'habitual felon' and...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
More than 60 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Mekhi Barrino-Straing is one of three suspects who are being charged in connection with a...
Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old

Latest News

Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to...
Typical summer weather expected this weekend with chance of storms
Scattered, late-day storms continue for the weekend
Scattered, late-day storms continue for the weekend
Scattered, late day storms continue for the weekend
Scattered, late day storms continue for the weekend
Precipitation chances
Scattered, late-day storms continue for the weekend