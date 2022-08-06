Summer weather this weekend before cold front sets in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical summerlike weather this weekend with hot conditions and the chance for storms.

Weekend: Hot/Daily scattered storms

Midweek: Enhanced risk for storms

Temperatures gradually warm to the mid-90s by midweek

Partly cloudy and hot for today with high temperatures in the lower 90s with storms starting to develop across the area after noon. Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated for the afternoon and evening.

One or two of these storms could linger around the start of the Charlotte FC game. If you hear thunder or see lightning, take shelter!

Charlotte FC forecast (First Alert Weather)

It’ll be a dry start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected once again across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, very hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Daily storm chances will continue into the work week with isolated thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances will go up midweek as a cold front approaches. High temperatures will stay hot through Wednesday while nearing 94° for the day, but a slight cool down will come by the end of the week down to the upper 80s!

Rain chances over the next five days (First Alert Weather)

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

