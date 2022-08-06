Scattered storms develop for Sunday, First Alert issued for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of scattered storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as a cold front will move through the Carolinas.

Scattered, late-day storms develop for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Around 90 degrees through Wednesday.

First Alert Thursday: Cold front brings a better chance for storms.

Scattered storms are expected to taper off into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Sunday afternoon and evening will feature more scattered storms with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains. A few storms may be strong, with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Charlotte FC forecast (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas and brings a higher chance for rain and storms, along with a slight cool down into the upper 80s.

A few spotty rain showers or storms are possible for Friday and next weekend, with high temperatures generally in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances over the next five days (First Alert Weather)

Right now, there is no tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, yet tropical activity normally increases through the month of August, and peaks in early September. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.