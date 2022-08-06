Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A war of gas prices in one Cleveland County city has been heating up for months, and it’s just not the type of fuel fight you think.

Instead, it’s driving more traffic to the area and is helping drivers who’ve been struggling to pump a full tank of gas for much of this year.

As you’re driving down the 74 bypass through Shelby, you’ll notice an unfamiliar sight.

Each day, a battle is on display in Shelby at the intersection of East Dixon Boulevard and South Ports Road.

It’s a war of the lowest gas prices that’s making people drive 10 and 20 miles just to save a few cents.

“This is why we come here, to get gas,” Marion Crawford of Cherryville said. “It’s just a war, it’s a war on gas.”

Linda Pope of Kings Mountain works in the area but makes sure she get’s gas in Shelby.

“I love it,” Pope said. “I live in Kings Mountain, but I don’t mind being in Shelby for the gas because Kings Mountain is the highest place around here to get gas.”

On Friday afternoon, the Valero had gas for $3.34 per gallon, the Murphy Express $3.39 per gallon, prices customers say you can’t find anywhere else.

“It’s kind of funny, we’ve come so long where we were used to paying $4 per gallon,” Austin Bailey said.

Related: Charlotte gas prices averaging less than $4 a gallon

“It’s a line here and there ain’t one over there, I don’t think people have realized yet that they actually started dropping lower than this one, I certainly hadn’t and I look at it everyday,” Diane Labat said.

Both stations tell WBTV this war of prices has been ongoing for two to three months now, at times backing up traffic at the pump.

“It’s constantly like this, maybe third shift slows down a little bit, but all day long, 16, 18 hours a day,” Caden Nontell, a cashier at Valero Xpress Stop, said.

Drivers say they don’t mind waiting a few minutes when they’re saving between 50 and 60 cents per gallon.

“Have I been late before from lunch because I’ve been stuck here?” Labat asked. “Yes! Is that okay? Yes! As long as they keep doing it, I’m just going to keep coming, I think they all ought to compete.”

King Leon, who is visiting his family in Charlotte, also liked the cheaper prices.

“It takes a silly bidding war across the street, hey, fine by me, I’m completely cool with it,” he said.

A manager from the Valero said this battle between the prices is just competition in the market, and both stations happen to be the lowest in the area.

Customers are just happy they’re saving some on filling up their cars.

Related: Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.