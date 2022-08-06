NC DHHS Flu
NC Sheriff’s Office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies

AR-15 rifle
AR-15 rifle(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that they plan to equip school resources officers with AR-15 rifles and additional training to help improve security for Madison County Schools.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the plan during a press conference in June.

During the press conference, Harwood argued that we’ve seen that a deputy armed with a handgun is not always enough to stop certain situations. Because of this, Harwood said he decided to arm every school resource officer with an AR-15 rifle with optics and accessories.

According to Harwood, all the rifles and accessories were bought using money donated by residents in Madison County.

Haywood explained that every officer will attend hours of extra tactical training with these rifles to ensure they are ready to use them. He added that each rifle will also be kept in a gun safe in an undisclosed location at each school.

Harwood said he is working with Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Weil Hoffman and the Board of Education to implement this new safety measure.

