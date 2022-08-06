NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more.

According to CNN, a source said the pair broke up this week because of distance and schedules.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October of last year after the pair met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson was a cast member on the comedy sketch show for eight years. He left last season.

While the couple was dating, Kardashian was going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian was legally declared single in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has been labelled a 'habitual felon' and...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved.
Cold case: Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire