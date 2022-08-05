Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old at a Monroe park.

On July 31, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park, leading to an investigation.

The Monroe Police Department secured warrants on Mekhi Barrino-Straing for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Barrino-Straing turned himself in to police on Aug. 4 and is being held with no bond.

Two additional suspects are also being charged in the case, but their identities cannot be released due to their ages. Those suspects are facing the same charges.

The two juvenile suspects are being charged via juvenile petitions through the Department of Juvenile Justice and secured custody orders have been granted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs of Haamid-Sumpter’s burial and services.

