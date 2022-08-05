NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old

The man was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park on July 31.
Mekhi Barrino-Straing is one of three suspects who are being charged in connection with a...
Mekhi Barrino-Straing is one of three suspects who are being charged in connection with a murder on July 31.(Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old at a Monroe park.

On July 31, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park, leading to an investigation.

The Monroe Police Department secured warrants on Mekhi Barrino-Straing for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Barrino-Straing turned himself in to police on Aug. 4 and is being held with no bond.

Two additional suspects are also being charged in the case, but their identities cannot be released due to their ages. Those suspects are facing the same charges.

The two juvenile suspects are being charged via juvenile petitions through the Department of Juvenile Justice and secured custody orders have been granted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs of Haamid-Sumpter’s burial and services.

Related: Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has been labelled a 'habitual felon' and...
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

Latest News

Two North Carolina men were charged by the South Carolina Attorney General.
N.C. men arrested by S.C. Attorney General for child sexual abuse material and related charges
Featuring Gabbie Vest & Meredith Davis
Lunch Break Workouts
Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly stole items from a home.
Nanny charged after allegedly stealing items from potential client’s home
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Suspect killed, officer injured in Forsyth Co. shooting while trying to execute Mecklenburg Co. warrant, authorities say