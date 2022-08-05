Suspect killed, officer injured in Forsyth Co. shooting while trying to execute Mecklenburg Co. warrant, authorities say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured during a shooting Friday morning in Forsyth County as authorities were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County, the sheriff said.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department, were working to locate a homicide suspect.

In a video on the department’s Facebook page, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. confirmed that multiple agencies were trying to execute the warrant, which was out of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County area.

Deputies said the suspect was located in Clemmons, and around 8:12 a.m. Friday, that suspect and law enforcement exchanged gunfire.

According to Forsyth County law enforcement, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and one officer suffered a minor gunshot wound.

It’s not currently known if the injured officer was with the CMPD. Forsyth County authorities said the person was not one of their deputies.

Forsyth County authorities said the state SBI will independently investigate the shooting.

WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more information. Check back for updates as they come in.

