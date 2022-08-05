Staying hot and muggy, with late day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains this afternoon, with isolated storms developing. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue for the weekend and into next week.

High temperatures around 90 degrees this afternoon

Scattered, late-day storm chances today and this weekend

Higher chances for rain and storms in the mountains

Hot and muggy conditions continue for this afternoon, with high temperatures around 90 degrees, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. The mountains will have high temperatures around 80 degrees. Isolated storms are expected across the piedmont, with scattered storms for the mountains.

Isolated storms are possible into early tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains this weekend. Scattered storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with a higher chance across the mountains.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures warm back into the lower 90s early next week, with isolated storms possible. A higher chance for scattered storms is possible for next Wednesday, as a cold front approaches the Carolinas.

Right now, there is no tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, yet tropical activity normally increases through the month of August, and peaks in early September. Stay updated with the latest WBTV Weather forecast for the potential for increased tropical activity in the coming weeks.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

