SC’s Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s the weekend a lot of parents in the Carolinas wait for to get those back-to-school necessities.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. Some of the things included are:

Clothes

Accessories

Shoes

School supplies like notebooks, pencils and calculators

Things college students need also make the list, including computers, printers, bed sheets and bath towels.

Items not included on the S.C. Department of Revenue’s list of tax-exempt items are things like cellphones, cameras and video game consoles, as well as furniture, jewelry and wallets.

Shoppers can even get the deals online.

“You do not have to purchase items in store. Obviously, you know there’s big crowds, lots of people don’t like shopping you know in those big crowds, or you know shopping in person anyways. You can actually take advantage of the sales tax holiday from the comfort of your own home,” Rob Walden, an SCDOR representative, said.

Shoppers can skip out on the state’s 6% state sales tax and local taxes as long as the items in their online shopping cart are eligible and purchased over the next three days.

The best part, Walden says, is shoppers won’t even have to pay delivery charges or fees.

