NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

SC’s Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday

Shoppers can even get the deals online.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s the weekend a lot of parents in the Carolinas wait for to get those back-to-school necessities.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. Some of the things included are:

  • Clothes
  • Accessories
  • Shoes
  • School supplies like notebooks, pencils and calculators

Things college students need also make the list, including computers, printers, bed sheets and bath towels.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina

Items not included on the S.C. Department of Revenue’s list of tax-exempt items are things like cellphones, cameras and video game consoles, as well as furniture, jewelry and wallets.

Related: THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event

Shoppers can even get the deals online.

“You do not have to purchase items in store. Obviously, you know there’s big crowds, lots of people don’t like shopping you know in those big crowds, or you know shopping in person anyways. You can actually take advantage of the sales tax holiday from the comfort of your own home,” Rob Walden, an SCDOR representative, said.

Shoppers can skip out on the state’s 6% state sales tax and local taxes as long as the items in their online shopping cart are eligible and purchased over the next three days.

The best part, Walden says, is shoppers won’t even have to pay delivery charges or fees.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
District officials would not offer specifics about what led to the coach's suspension.
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
Police are investigating a shooting in Gaston County on Thursday night
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Robinhood’s decision to close locally came less than a year after its flashy announcement to...
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
A portion of Old Airport Road in Concord is closed early Friday morning due to a crash.
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
Police responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T....
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Charlotte’s University City area
One killed in University City apartment complex shooting
One killed in University City apartment complex shooting