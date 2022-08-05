Police investigating shooting at intersection in Gaston County

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place following a car accident Thursday evening.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Blvd.

The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public, police say.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours due to the investigation.

More information will be provided when available.

