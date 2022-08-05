Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Blvd.

A man was found shot and killed. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Police say a male suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

The initial call came in as a wreck at the intersection of Wilkinson and Redbud.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated. pic.twitter.com/xXRhiSxrBm — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) August 5, 2022

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours due to the investigation.

More information will be provided when available.

