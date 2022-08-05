Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening.
The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Blvd.
A man was found shot and killed. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
Police say a male suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.
Police are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours due to the investigation.
More information will be provided when available.
